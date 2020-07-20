LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be holding the 2020 Virtual Kid Olympics, July 27-31, sponsored by Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
“Participants will be emailed daily challenges during the week that the 2020 Olympics would have been held,” said Anna Lightman, LCM Visitor Services coordinator. “All they have to do is submit video proof of them completing the challenge, and they will be entered into a random prize drawing.”
Daily challenges will be available for two age ranges: 3-5 year olds and 6-10 year olds. Challenges will be easy for participants to complete around the house.
Participants have until 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, to email their video submissions to the museum.
Registration is required.
For more information about the LCM and to register for this event and pay fees, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.