In this, the 70th year since the start of the Korean War, we take a look back at a couple of stories from Marines who saw combat in what has since been dubbed, “The Forgotten War.” Previous editions featured area veterans, and an overview of the war.
VICKSBURG — Being a retired Marine who saw combat in the Korean and Vietnam wars carries enough clout for most. Then you glance at the medals earned by Robert Reigle and you realize you’re in the presence of an American hero.
In addition to a Bronze Star earned in combat, Reigle earned four Purple Hearts, two in Korea and two in Vietnam.
His Bronze Star citation spells out his heroic action rather clearly: “Serving as a fire team leader, Cpl. Reigle displayed exceptional courage, initiative and professional skill in thie performance of his duties. During a raid far forward of the main line of resistance, his fire team came under intense enemy automatic weapons fire. When one of the Marines was wounded close to enemy trenches, an enemy soldier tried to pull the wounded man into the trench. Expressing complete disregard for his personal safety, he fearlessly moved forward and killed the enemy with his weapon and despite the hail of enemy hand grenades and automatic fire, he successful carried his comrade to safety. His determined efforts and selfless devotion to duty served as an inspiration to all who observed him. Cpl. Reigle’s heroic actions were in keeping with the highest traditions in the United States Naval Service.”
As moving as the official citation is, to hear Reigle’s account of the action is even more harrowing, more convincing.
“All hell broke loose,” he remembered as he sat surrounded by memorabilia from his time in the Marines. “They were throwing grenades at us. Our point man, Lewis, was shot twice in his legs. Two North Koreans were trying to pull him down this embankment.”
Anyone that knows the Marines knows Marines don’t leave Marines behind. Reigle is living proof of that military standard.
“I just lost it and ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Reigle said, recounting the incident. “Down the two (North Korean soldiers) went. I was able to pull him to safety. I saved his life.”
The incident took place near the 38th Parallel, ironically enough, while the peace talks were ongoing nearby.
Reigle graduated from Mifflinburg High School in 1951, and within two weeks of graduation was at Parris Island, S.C., training to become a Marine. By January 1952 he was on his way to Korea, where Marines saw heated combat throughout the campaign. He was assigned to Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines.
Skirmishes with soldiers from the north marked his entire time in the war. The Marines were constantly being fired upon and were routinely the target of mortar or grenade attacks. Marine action in Korea is well noted in books about the war and through reports from the peninsula at the time.
During one such attack, Reigle took shrapnel in his back. It wasn’t until days later, though, when he complained of a nagging pain in his back that he was sent to the rear area, where he was treated at a field unit and had the shrapnel removed.
“They pulled that shrapnel out of my back and I kept going,” he said. “I was right back out there.”
Conditions in Korea were horrible for the Marines, Reigle noted, and he confirmed the brutally cold conditions combat soldiers encountered while on the ground near or above the 38th Parallel.
In December 1952, Reigle was wounded again, and was shipped home. His time in Korea was over.
From 1953 through 1956 he was stationed at Camp LeJeune, N.C., where he was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines. From 1957 to 1960, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, then shipped overseas to Naples, Italy, for duty from 1962-1965.
In 1966, after being promoted to second lieutenant, Reigle was sent to a Marine infantry unit in South Vietnam, where he spent just two weeks before being wounded in a grenade attack.
By 1968, he was back in the states at Camp LeJeune, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines. From 1969 to 1970 he served as the regimental S-3 officer before retiring in 1971.
He and his wife, Phyllis, who died in 2000, have three children — Diane, Bonnie and John. Reigle’s brother, Bill, also retired from the Marine Corps. He passed away in 2005.
Robert Reigle passed away in August 2017 at the age of 85.
