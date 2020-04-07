Northumberland Co. offering voluntary furloughs

SUNBURY — Between 20 and 40 Northumberland County employees have thus far inquired about taking advantage of a liberal-leave policy ratified Tuesday by the county commissioners.
The Temporary Emergency COVID-19 Liberal Leave Policy was ratified during Tuesday's regular monthly meeting. Following the meeting, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said between 20 and 40 county employees have shown an interest in taking advantage of the policy.
"Some have asked if they could be voluntarily laid off," Schiccatano said. "I've signed some papers (approving voluntary furloughs) today."
He said two of the three commissioners must sign off on all voluntary furloughs.
Under the terms of the leave policy, Schiccatano said employees who are not considered mandated can opt to use their vacation time or sick leave if they are not comfortable coming to work due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, he said non-mandated employees can opt to be voluntarily furloughed.
Schccatano said the county will continue to offer health insurance coverage for employees who take advantage of the liberal leave policy. He also noted that it will be the responsibility of furloughed employees to sign up for unemployment.
At this time, he said the county has not discussed the possibility of involuntary furloughs.
During the meeting, the commissioners ratified a resolution authorizing the Public Safety Department to apply for grants which may come available to cover costs the county incurs as a result of the pandemic.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said the county has so far incurred costs related to overtime for the county's Emergency Management Agency, as well as additional cleaning costs.
He noted that one of the three county Human Services Buildings have been reopened as extensive cleaning has been completed by a hazardous materials firm. Additional cleaning is still underway.
The cleaning was ordered after a Children and Youth Services employee tested positive for COVID-19. Schiccatano said, to his knowledge, no other county employees have tested positive for the virus.
The commissioners terminated a contract Service Master Commercial Services Inc. held for cleaning the courthouse, Administration Center and the Career Center in Shamokin.
Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy said county officials felt the firm "wasn't doing a good enough job." A separate firm has been temporarily contracted to handle the work until bids can be solicited and approved for a new cleaning firm.
To wrap up Tuesday's meeting, Schiccatano read a statement from he and fellow commissioners Kym Best and Joe Klebon.
In the statement, words of thanks were offered to county workers who continue to do their jobs in the midst of the pandemic.
Thanks was also offered to first responders, medical professionals, and grocery store and restaurant employees who are still on the job.
Schiccatano also noted there has been extensive collaboration on the pandemic between commissioners in Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Columbia and Montour counties.
"We have been on the phone with (other commissioners) two to three times per week," Schiccatano said. "It's probably the most cooperation between the five counties that has ever taken place."
He also expressed hope that the nation will be better off once the pandemic comes to an end.
"When this thing is finally over, I think as a country, as a county, as a state, we are going to be stronger," Schiccatano said. "We are going to be more united than ever before. I hope it ends soon and we can get back to normal activities."
Best noted that the three commissioners have been working in collaboration throughout the pandemic to guide the county's 38 departments and 600 employees.
"We are working every single day," Best said. "Every day, something changes. We have new information from the state... What we are doing, we do to protect our employees and the public from the spread of this virus."
The commissioners approved members of the Juvenile Court to attend Heroin and Other Opioids Training May 14-15 in Harrisburg, and members of the Drug and Alcohol Program to attend the Prevention Alliance Conference June 9-11 in State College.
Schiccatano said both of those sessions will likely be canceled.
In other business, the commissioners approved:
• Tom Ross, to fill an unexpired term on the Northumberland County Airport Authority, expiring Dec. 31, 2021.
• Setting the cost of renting conference rooms in the county's Administration Center and Human Services buildings at $200 per day.
• The following proclamations: National Library Week, April 19-25; Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month, April; and National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week, April 12-18.
• Sending letters of recognition to the following Eagle Scout Award recipients: Jeanie Gibbs and Jesse Moyer.
Tuesday's meeting was closed to the public, but streamed online so community members could observe and participate. Only the commissioners, media members and a handful of county employees were present for the meeting.
This month's prison board meeting has been canceled. The next public meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, in the Administration Center.
