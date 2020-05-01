MILTON — Since it started March 30, the food drive operated by the Greater Susquehanna YMCA has benefited more than 700 children, Ron Marshall, executive director of the Milton Branch, said.
Five dinners and snacks are provided to youngsters in the Milton and Sunbury area. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis.
While there have been significant donations of food and money, more is needed, Marshall said. “The need remains great but the reward is greater. The YMCA is truly providing a need in our community,” he said.
The Milton Rotary Club is helping during this time of need. The club has donated a total of $1,400 to seven organizations that are on the front lines in helping people as a result of the virus pandemic.
The food program is one of those organizations.
Because the club cannot hold a luncheon meeting (12:15 p.m. Mondays at the New Columbia Bonanza) it was decided to contribute that money to the organizations that provide health care and to groups that provide food to those In need.
The donations went to Evangelical Community Hospital, Milton Panther Pantry, HandUP Foundation, Greater Susquehanna YMCA, Milton Panther Packs, and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
The volume of food distributed so far is impressive, Marshall said. He noted the distribution included: 1,200 pounds of lunch meat, 1,000 loaves of bread, 17,000 pieces of fruit, 12,000 juice boxes, 13, 500 fruit cups, 5,500 applesauce cups, 2,500 string cheese, 36,000 snack items, and 1,200 gallons of milk.
Additional donations may be made to the Greater Susquehanna YMCA, 12 Bound Ave., Milton, PA 17847
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.