MILTON — “A big lesson of trust in God.”
That’s a phrase Meadowbrook Christian School juniors use often when discussing their recent class mission trip to Puerto Rico.
Nineteen class members, along with four staff, participated in hurricane relief efforts on the island during a trip coordinated in conjunction with Praying Pelican Missions.
Grace Deitrick, a class member who participated in the trip, said activities ranged from painting homes that were damaged by Hurricane Maria in September to praying with victims of the disaster.
“It was awesome to get to know (the Puerto Ricans) and what they went through, their trust in God,” Mari Hoffman, also a class member, said.
“When we prayed with them, they asked for protection over their family, rather than for help,” she added.
Both Deitrick and Hoffman said they were inspired by seeing how much the Puerto Ricans put their trust in God, particularly since the hurricane devastated the island.
The juniors especially enjoyed their interactions with the Puerto Ricans.
“We had a community outreach where we had a chance to play basketball with kids our age,” Randy Thein, a junior, said. “The sport connected all of us. We got to talk with them, pray with them.”
Deitrick enjoyed serving meals at a shelter for those displaced by the hurricane.
“I had the opportunity to talk to them,” she said of those being served. “They ended up blessing me as much as I helped them.”
For Hoffman, one of the trip highlights was singing in both Spanish and English during a Sunday morning church service.
The students spent the bulk of their time in an urban area, which had its power restored shortly after the hurricane swept over the island. However, they noted that power has still not been restored to some residents of rural areas.
The lessons they took away from the trip will remain ingrained in the students for years to come.
“My perspective changed,” Deitrick said. “We sometimes get caught up in our own little bubble. It was important for me to see (the Puerto Rican’s) mindset and their priorities.
“It was cool to see we have brothers and sisters all over the world.”
The Meadowbrook juniors also forged even stronger bonds with one another.
“As a class, we got a lot closer to each other,” Thein said. “We developed stronger relationships with one another.”
Students to participate in the trip were: Sierra Beiler, Sierra Benjo, Paige Bordner, Soyeong Cho, Grace Deitrick, Matthew Feerrar, Dawson Hilner, Mari Hoffman, Jacob Mowrery, Jonathan Phelps, Katherine Reed, Bryn Rhoades, Gabriel Tamblin, Linette Taylor, Abigail Terwilliger, Randy Thein, Mya Williams, Hayley Yoder and Zachary Young.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
