LEWISBURG — Mental health professionals have confirmed more frequent calls coming their way during emergence of coronavirus and the shutdown which followed.
Fear is the central issue, said Dominic Herbst, certified psychologist, of Bethesda Family Services Foundation of Lewisburg. He said fear was not a simple emotion, either during times of crisis or other times.
"It includes anxiety, worry and panic," Herbst said. "The events surrounding the pandemic are not only a trigger but they are also a cause."
He explained a trigger is something which brings forth something an individual is vulnerable to. In the case of the pandemic and its consequences it is also a cause due to the magnitude of what is unknown.
"If you're walking in the woods and a bear jumps out, you have the choice of fight or flight," Herbst explained. "If you do get away, that fear will leave you."
However, Herbst said a deeply-seeded fear can travel with an individual.
"The hardest thing to do is to mitigate or address a fear which is originating within the soul of a person," Herbst said. "Because of the unknown and when you look at what has happened with the pandemic, the information has literally changed daily. What we know today may not be the same as what we know tomorrow."
Herbst observed numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths circulated on a daily basis may further derail any sense of personal peace. It can lead to what he called a shroud of depression and a diminished quality of life.
"What the pandemic did, it literally came from all sides," he said. "Just look at it from a fear of death point of view. What if I get the virus? What if I am in the hospital and it doesn't work. Some people do die. The second is the loss of the family member."
Loss of ability to make a living has also been a source of great distress.
Herbst said when distress gets to the point where the fear of living with a situation is outweighed by fear of death, suicide can seem preferable. He explained it by illustrating what goes through the thoughts of a person on the edge.
"In the deception of their mind, they are being drawn to finish what has already occurred in them," Herbst said. "That is, the sensation of death in their soul. In that sensation they have lost hope, which means they don't believe because they have lived with it for so many months or even years,they are convinced there is no way out or no hope.
"At that point, taking life out of the body seems to be the natural next step, which it isn't because they are under a complete deception."
Herbst said therapy or treatment may address the impact of fears and could lead to coping or functioning with them. But in his view, walking a person through the origin of a fear and acknowledging the truth of it could lead to freedom from the pain associated with the fear.
Herbst said he strives to speak a message of life to a suffering person's soul rather than to the head. He noted secular research has also affirmed the power of prayer.
