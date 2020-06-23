Watsontown to begin patrolling in McEwensville July 1

McEWENSVILLE — The Watsontown Police Department is set to take over police coverage in McEwensville Borough beginning July 1.
McEwensville Mayor Stacy Packer said that, on Thursday, she signed off on an ordinance to ratify an Intergovernmental Police Services Agreement with Watsontown Borough.
Council previously unanimously approved the ordinance, which needed to be signed off on by Packer. Watsontown Borough Council also approved a similar ordinance in April.
"Both the president of (McEwensville Borough) council and the mayor signed the ordinance, which is a followup to them approving police services in Watsontown," Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite said. "We are legally their police department now, but they want the police services to start July 1."
Under the terms of the agreement, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett previously explained McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 for one year of service. The rate was calculated based on McEwensville’s population, with the borough being charged $30 per resident.
Either municipality can opt out of the agreement by giving 30 days notice.
McEwensville Borough Council President Clyde Smith previously said the one year of service will be covered by proceeds from the sale of the borough's water and wastewater treatment systems to Pennsylvania American Water.
Witherite said the one year of service will begin July 1. Up until this point, Pennsylvania State Police had provided coverage for McEwensville.
"They are one of the finest police organizations in the world," Witherite said, of Pennsylvania State Police. "They are set up differently than borough policing, community policing.
"They are organized in such a way that they cover areas that do not have police departments," he continued. "They do not enforce ordinances. They don't have the manpower to cover every municipality and respond that quickly."
Witherite has been in communication with Packer and said she will be gathering information on concerns the community believes needs to be addressed by police.
He listed top issues in McEwensville to be a focus of Watsontown police to include speeding, ordinance violations and drugs.
"We are in the process of organizing all the areas of speed enforcement," Witherite said. "There are some concerns in the community about drug use. The majority of our (police department) members are members of the Northumberland County Drug Task Force... We will be concentrating efforts on that."
Given McEwensville's close proximity to Watsontown, Witherite said the department will be able to provide around-the-clock police service to McEwensville.
He doesn't expect the department to be as busy in McEwensville as it is in Watsontown.
"We staff six full-time, round-the-clock (officers), most times we have an overlapping shift," Witherite said. "Generally, we always have our mutual aid agreements between the other outlying departments, which respond as our backup, should we not be available."
He also noted that Turbotville Borough has expressed interest in contracting police services from Watsontown. However, he has had no response on whether Turbotville will be moving forward with contracting services.
In April 2019, nearly 100 people filled the Turbotville Community Hall basement for a presentation on the possibility of the community contracting services from the Watsontown Police Department.
At that time, it was indicated that the Turbotville council would be making a decision on contracting the services in the coming months.
