BERWICK — The Central Susquehanna Community Foundation announced the second round of grants awarded from the Disaster Relief Fund in response to the current pandemic and resulting effects on the Central Susquehanna region.
Grants totaling $160,677 were distributed to 51 local nonprofit organizations.
Grants were awarded to organizations to meet requests including essential items (personal care, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, nonperishable foods), meal prep and distribution, equipment maintenance, financial assistance and crisis services, educational programs, operational costs and human resource needs.
The following organizations received funding: Berwick Area Swimming Pool, Berwick Area YMCA, Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, Beyond Violence Inc., Bloomsburg Area YMCA, Bloomsburg Public Library, Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, By Grace Women’s Transition Home, Camp Freedom Inc., Camp Koala, Central PA Youth Ministries, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc. (CSSS), Columbia Child Development Program, Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library, Columbia-Montour Council, Boy Scouts of America, Danville Child Development Center, DIG Furniture Bank, EOS Therapeutic Riding Center, Father’s Hope, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, HandUP Foundation, Hummels Wharf Fire Company, Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Maria Joseph Manor, McBride Library, Merakey Foundation, Montgomery House Library, Mount Carmel Public Library, Nescopeck Township Volunteer Fire Company, Northern Columbia Community and Cultural Center, Orangeville Public Library, Psychological Services Clinic, RiverStage Community Theatre, Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Setebaid Services, Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Snyder County Libraries, Sunbury’s Revitalization, Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, Susquehanna Valley CASA – Voices for Children, The Arc Susquehanna Valley, The Children’s Museum, The Dental Health Clinic, The Good Samaritan Mission, The Hope Center of Nescopeck PA Inc., The Salvation Army Berwick, The Salvation Army Sunbury, Transitional Housing and Care Center of Columbia and Montour County and Union-Snyder Community Action Agency.
The Disaster Relief Fund, which launched in 2011, provides support for disaster recovery efforts in Columbia, Lower-Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties. The fund has continued to coordinate initiatives and grants to benefit local nonprofits during critical times through the generosity of community members, businesses and other foundation funds.
Grant decisions from the Disaster Relief Fund are made from an advisory committee composed of 10 partner organizations and foundation representatives. This was the second round of grants this year from the Disaster Relief Fund. In total, $368,105 was given to 78 organizations in 2020.
