MIFFLINBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Alumni Association Chapter has announced the availability of $4,000 in scholarships.
The chapter will be awarding a minimum of four $1,000 scholarships to local students enrolling at the main campus of The Pennsylvania State University, any branch campus, or The Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Applicants must be entering their freshman year either this summer or in the fall. Students must be from the chapter’s coverage area and attend: The SUN Area Vocational Technical School, or the Mifflinburg, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Milton, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove or Warrior Run school districts.
Applications may be obtained from the chapter website, www.gsvpsc.com or by contacting club President Curt Rothermel at 570-966-7197.
Applications are due by June 13.
