LEWISBURG — The board of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) voted without dissent Wednesday night to suspend a program which parents once considered valuable alternative education.
The BVRA Nature School, recently renamed Nature’s Cool Play Program for Children, was suspended until further notice after Friday. Parents who had paid tuition for the subsequent session would get their money back.
The decision followed comments by parents who claimed the program’s value as a pre-school had diminished. Grievances included hiring a teacher they said was not qualified in Montessori principles and that a handbook distributed to parents was misleading.
Parents said the Montessori framework of independent, curiosity-driven learning was missing of late. The Nature School, as well as Nature’s Cool, both encouraged outdoor play.
Board members conceded that complex problems had arisen.
Char Gray, board member and secretary, explained that Shirley Nelson Brough, executive director, discovered the program was not compliant and its certification had expired.
“Under the guidance of our solicitor, we notified parents,” Gray told the gathering. “We made sure you guys all got that letter. I’m sorry if you didn’t like the tone of the letter. It was trying to be to the point.”
The letter, Gray said, explained the Nature School would go back to the original objectives of the Nature’s Cool program.
“(The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services) did come into the office last Friday,” Gray continued. “(Brough) was prepared for them. DHS basically is working with (Brough) and the staff to get licensed.”
Brough noted that regulations had not been followed since the 2014 founding of the program.
Mike Glazer, board member, told parents that Brough was dedicated to fixing a difficult situation.
“(Brough) discovered the problem,” he said. “We’re trying to cope with it and find the best way and a real way for everything to be worked out.”
The board took an executive session before returning to suspend the program. Solicitor Bob Kravitz explained that BVRA’s objectives were recreational, as indicated by its name. Educational objectives would thus fall outside its main purpose.
Ryan Phillips, a Lewisburg parent, said after the vote he was hopeful they were processing information not heard before. The program was not what was promised and efforts had not been made to make it.
“It is not working well for the parents or the staff,” he added. “Then the question for me is what is the constituency they are providing the service?”
Phillips read a statement to the board at the start of the meeting, which said parents would soon withdraw their children from the program if the current direction was to continue.
“We wanted real change,” he later said. “For everybody I’ve spoken to and had meetings with their preference is that the program is more like what was originally promised.”
Phillips said it was not clear whether the suspended program would continue. Options for working parents were limited in the region and alternatives would be considered.
The statement also criticized Brough for what was described as poor leadership. Items included claims that the executive director had humiliated the staff and been offensive to parents.
The statement decried changes to the program in mid-semester as well as archaic discipline techniques. It also asserted that Kristin Walker, a recently hired teacher, lacked training for Montessori and similar programs. However, it commended Walker’s attention to the well-being of children and encouraged the board to further her professional development.
A “Nature’s Cool” page on the BVRA website described a nature-based play program. However, a “BVRA Nature School” page was unavailable as of Wednesday night.
