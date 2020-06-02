WR superintendent hopeful of holding in-person classes

TURBOTVILLE — Following Gov. Tom Wolf’s Friday comments that there’s “no question” Pennsylvania’s public schools will reopen this fall, Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said he remains hopeful the district will be able to reopen its doors to students.
Schools across the commonwealth have been educating students via a virtual learning model since mid March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a Friday note to community members, Hack wrote that Warrior Run believes in-person instruction “is one of the most effective methods for teaching and learning.
“We recognize that option may not be permitted based on the conditions at that time and/or will not meet the needs of our families,” Hack wrote. “It is important to us that our Warrior Run students continue to receive a high-quality education.”
Hack reiterated on Monday that Warrior Run’s hope is to offer in-person instruction in August. However, he noted that the coronavirus “situation continues to change by the day.”
In his Friday remarks, Wolf said schools will look different when they resume.
“You’ll probably have more online learning, and maybe less classroom learning,” he said. “There might be fewer students in each classroom on average.”
Hack said the district recognizes there is a “great amount of uncertainty and anxiety” about the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The district is assembling its own task force to address the topic of reopening schools in the fall,” Hack said. “Our intention is to bring together a group of diverse stakeholders, including community members, who will assist us in recommending a plan that is appropriate for our district.”
He said additional guidance is expected to be released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education in mid June. The district will review that information in order to solidify its plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan also noted “there are no guarantees” what the 2020-2021 school year will look like.
“A state task force has been developed to work on hurdles school districts will face if social distancing practices prohibit large groups from assembling for the start of school or at any point throughout the school year,” Keegan said.
The task force, Keegan said, is comprised of the following work groups: Resources, Community, Health and Safety, Community Outreach, Special Education, Extra Curricular, Instruction, Transportation, Facility/Logistics and Staffing Personnel.
Keegan serves on the Community Outreach work group.
“As information becomes available to us and plans are formalized, we will have a much better idea of how to address all areas impacted by COVID-19,” Keegan said.
Both Hack and Keegan noted that extensive cleaning is currently taking place within buildings in their respective school districts.
Hack said with the school buildings not being used since mid March, the district’s custodial staff has already started its annual summer cleaning procedures.
“Given the social distancing guidelines, our team is taking additional precautions and working more independently throughout the cleaning process,” he said.
Keegan said Milton custodians are busy “deep cleaning” each building in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Foremost, our goal is to keep our community healthy, thriving and strong by providing the healthiest school environments possible,” Keegan said. “We will do our best to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 in our schools when we return for the 2020-2021 school year.”
