Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,397 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 40,049
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that there are 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 40,049.
Today, the state is reporting 1,537 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Locally, cases by county: Columbia 257, Northumberland 87, Lycoming 53, Montour 47, Snyder 32 and Union 31.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,544 resident cases of COVID-19, and 782 cases among employees, for a total of 7,326 at 425 distinct facilities in 40 counties. Out of the total deaths, 942 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
