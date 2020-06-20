HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health reported 504 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 20 new deaths.
No local data has been released as of yet. We will update those numbers when available.
Statewide, 81,266 cases have been reported, along with 6,419 deaths.
