MIFFLINBURG — The Penn State Extension will be offering a series of free cooking healthy on a budget classes.
The classes are being offered for parents or guardians with children under the age of 20 who meet income guidelines for free or reduced school meals.
Those who complete the program will receive a certificate, meat thermometer, magnetic meal planner/shopping list, measuring cups, cookbook, refrigerator thermometer and a reusable shopping bag.
The following topics will be discussed: Food safety in your home kitchen, planning low-cost quick meals, shopping for healthier foods on a budget, reading food labels, and incorporating more physical activity in your schedule. A sample recipe will be prepared by participants and tasted during each program.
The program will be be held:
• Noon to 2 p.m. today and March 9, 16, 23, 30, and April 6, 13, 20 and 27, in the Penn State Extension Union County Meeting Room, 343 Chestnut St., second floor, Mifflinburg.
• 4 to 6 p.m. today and March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 at the West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday and March 12, 19, 26 and April 2 and 9, at the First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton.
