LEWISBURG — As the American Red Cross works around the clock supporting those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, providing food, shelter and comfort, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood. People can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian is available at redcross.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, listed by county follows.
Columbia County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at LCBC Church, 2421 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bloomsburg Airport, 301 Airport Road, Bloomsburg
• 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Bloomsburg University, 350 Kehr Union, 400 E. Second St., Bloomsburg
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Mill-Green UMC, 75 S. State St., Millville
Lycoming County
• 1 to 5 this afternoon at Bayada Pediatrics, 209 E. Third St., Williamsport
• 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. John Neumann Regional Academy, 901 Penn St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Roseview Center, 1201 Rural Ave., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 at Duboistown Fire Department, 2662 Euclid Ave., South Williamsport
Montour County
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Danville State Hospital, Montour Building, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville
Northumberland County
• 1 to 6 this afternoon at Anthony Township Municipal Building, 1361 White Hall Road, Turbotville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton
• Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Nottingham Village, 58 Neitz Road, Northumberland
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Paxtonville UMC, 1281 Paxton St., Paxtonville
Sullivan County
• 1 to 6 this afternoon at Muncy Valley Fire Company, 11997 Route 42, Muncy Valley
Union County
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at American Red Cross North Central Pennsylvania Chapter, 249 Farley Circle
• 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Winfield Baptist Church, 330 Route 304, Winfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.