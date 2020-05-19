WILLIAMSPORT — Karl Ahlswede, MD, FACS, and Sandra Ahlswede, CRNP, recently joined the UPMC Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice staff.
Ahlswede received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in general surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, and fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at The Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr.
He is board-certified in hospice and palliative medicine as well as general surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
Ahlswede received her master’s degree in nursing from Walden University, Baltimore, Md., and her advanced certification as a nurse practitioner specializing in adult gerontology from Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia. She is board-certified in hospice and palliative medicine, adult gerontology acute care, and pain management.
Ahlswede and Sandra Ahlswede see patients at Hospice and Palliative Care, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
