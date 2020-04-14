HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there are 1,146 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 25,345.
The department also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Local case numbers rose slightly in each area county. Northumberland County reported 48 cases, Union 23, Snyder 24, Montour 44 and Lycoming 29. Columbia County reported 125 cases. No new deaths were reported.
There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
• 40% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
• 22% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
