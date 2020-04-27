MIFFLINBURG — A 28-year-old Oakmont woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash along I-80 in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police At Milton said the crash occurred at 2:33 p.m. along the interstate at mile marker 199.8.
A 2010 Kia Rio driven by Brianna M. Kimmel, 28, of Oakmont, was traveling east in the left lane, troopers said, when the vehicle went out of control for an unknown reason, spun, went across the right lane, left the roadway, struck a guiderail, spun and re-entered the roadway.
Another eastbound vehicle, a 2019 Freightliner Cascade driven by Addam M. Brown, 36, of Lake Harmony, moved into th eleft lane and struck the driver’s side of Kimmel’s vehicle, troopers reported. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest.
Kimmel was not transported and sustained a fatal injury, police said. She was belted. Brown was belted and was not injured.
PennDOT closed the eastbound lanes for nearly five hours.
