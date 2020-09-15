HERSHEY — Friends of the Hershey Trolley will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Sept. 19 and 26, at the Hershey Car Barn, 515 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey.
Volunteers are currently working to restore two Hershey Transit street cars.
Social distancing and face masks are required to be worn by all who attend.
For more information, email trolleys@hersheyhistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.