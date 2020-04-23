LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Fraternity and Sorority Affairs (FSA) is working with the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council to host a virtual Scattered Herd through Friday to raise money for the Lewisburg Area School District's student meal program.
The program has been providing meals to any school-aged child, regardless of their financial lunch status, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Natalie Brewster, director of Buckcnell FSA, the event has drawn participants that include a mix of Bucknell Greek students, unaffiliated students, faculty and staff and has already raised more than $1,000.
"The event encourages everyone to take a little self care break each day, move around, and raise some money for the Lewisburg Area School District's student meal program," Brewster said.
The event's registration/donation form is open through Friday, so organizers the funds raised to grow.
