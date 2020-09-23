LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners will soon take a look at site greenway advocates say could be used as a boat launch.
Corey Ellison, Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) executive director, and John Del Vecchio, community planner, told commissioners the launch site on Great Stream Commons (GSC) property along River Road, Gregg Township was already being used informally.
Talk of improving the site has also periodically arisen.
Del Vecchio said the county-owned property was of little use as part of GSC, but it could be a good spot for linkage with an Allenwood to Montgomery recreational trail.
“It has been informally used by the public for upwards of 10 years,” Ellison added. “There is no formal established site by the Fish and Boat Commission or (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) at that point, but it has been used extensively to connect to the river water trail.”
Ellison said there are no other launches between Montgomery and Lewisburg. A Gregg Township launch could cut kayaking mileage for novice paddlers.
Del Vecchio showed commissioners drawings of a formalized ramp instead of the current dirt ramp into the river. He said an improved site could be a trail head for the path on the riverbank or an entry into the river.
Ellison admitted that the river bank was fairly steep at the site. But there was unused space around it for improved parking, possibly including room for trailers.
Ellison cited an 85% increase in kayaking along state-appointed water trails. The popularity of the activity has seen much growth since the COVID-19 shutdown.
Del Vecchio said costs for improvement would be minimal, but it could provide a good recreational resource in the northern part of Union County.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, recalled that the project was talked of possibly more than 10 years ago but there were issues regarding stormwater discharge at the time.
Commissioner Jeff Reber asked whether it would impact the ability to sell more of GSC. Ellison replied stormwater management considerations were included in the design of the launch.
Commissioner Stacy Richards asked whether there would be stormwater management conflicts with Moran Industries, which has been developing a portion of GSC. Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, said conflict was unlikely provided Moran periodically maintain the stormwater components of their development.
Boop suggested the site visit, which would take place promptly.
The SGP has long-supported development of walking, hiking and paddling routes along the Susquehanna River. Consultation with the Union County Conservation District would be likely for the project discussed at the Tuesday work session.
