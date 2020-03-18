MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Borough declared a disaster emergency Tuesday night.
Mayor David Cooney said the declaration, signed by the borough via the Union County Emergency Management Agency, allows the borough to receive reimbursement in connection with a disaster. The action is taken in times of large snowfall, storms and other disasters.
Cooney said it is difficult to project what funds would be spent by the borough in the current pandemic.
“I don’t anticipate that we will have any but you never know,” Cooney said. “Something like this, we are sailing in uncharted waters.”
The declaration also allows the borough emergency management coordinator to take any emergency action deemed necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The borough office will be closed to public access for two weeks, Cooney said, with a tentative reopening date of Wednesday, April 1.
“All of our office staff will still be working,” he said. “They will be reached only by phone or email during our normal business hours.”
Utility payments should be mailed or dropped into the locked box at the municipal building entry. Recycling was cancelled for Saturday with a tentative restart set for Saturday, April 18.
Residents were encouraged to practice social distancing and other precautions.
The borough will publish updates at www.mifflinburgborough.org.
Street cleaning will be maintained, Cooney added, and there are no parking restrictions.
Cooney said he was working with Mifflinburg Police and its chief and instructing officers to have as little contact with individuals as possible.
“That could be a situation where someone has had a minor vandalism,” he said. “They could certainly call the police and give those details. The police could then arrive on the scene without actually having to interact with the reporting person.”
Cooney said he’s consulted with Steve Walter, Mifflinburg Hose Company chief, and the Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services representative. They all have safety protocols in place.
The mayor has also discussed contingencies with Mifflinburg Police if officers fall ill.
Public parks in Mifflinburg would remain open after a discussion during Tuesday night’s borough council meeting. Safe social distances were to be maintained in parks.
“I had some complaints about groups of children congregating and playing basketball,” Cooney said. “I think some of the onus of the safety has to be put on the parents.”
Cooney conceded it was not always possible for parents, especially while working, to monitor children.
“I think in terms of safety, you need to be aware of what your child is doing at all times,” he said. “If that doesn’t suit your personal safety requirements, then you should not allow that child to do that.”
