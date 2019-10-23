LEWISBURG — Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, for Union County voters.
Election Day choices include Union County commissioners, an office which pays $69,458 for service to the chief governing board of the county. Among their many duties during a four-year term, commissioners annually adopt county budgets, borrow funds for capital construction and provide salaries for county officers.
They also share in local implementation of children and youth, mental health, soil conservation and other services as mandated by the state or federal governments.
Voters may pick no more than two from among Democrats Stacy Richards and Trey Casimir as well as Republicans Preston Boop, the sole incumbent, and Jeff Reber.
The county Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, a four-year, $63,000 position is up for a new term. The assignment includes administering records of the Court of Common Pleas and other duties.
Voters may choose between Democrat Drew Faust and Republican Diane Miller, who was appointed to fill an unexpired term.
Voters will also be asked whether to retain Michael H. Sholley as Court of Common Pleas judge for the 17th Judicial District.
County officers running without declared opposition and their salaries include Register and Recorder Lisa A. Seward ($76,674), District Attorney D. Peter Johnson ($182,217) and Treasurer Diane Reigle ($69,458).
Voters may choose from two candidates for county auditor four a four-year term which pays $191 per day of service. They include Democrat Robert Sundin and Republican Carol Manbeck.
Jeff Rowe, filed as both a Democrat and Republican, is the sole declared candidate for one of two Union County district judge spots, a six-year, $91,597 position. Richard Cashman has been filling out an unexpired term.
East Buffalo Township voters may choose between Democrat Jim Knight and Republican James Murphy for a supervisor position which pays $2,500 per year. Murphy was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Rep. David Rowe (R-85) chosen for the State House in a special election in August.
A single spot on the Kelly Township board of supervisors is open. Voters may choose between Democrat Jason breeding and Republican Eric E. Imgrund for the $2,500 per year position.
Union Township has two contested races, including Democrat Dan Greak and Republican Thomas S. Reitz for supervisor ($150 per month) and Democrat David Jacobson and Republican Bruce Boynton for auditor ($10 per hour).
There is a single contested spot among Lewisburg Borough Council members as Democrat Elijah Farrell and Republican Rudy A. Mummey vie to represent Ward 4 for $100 per month. Republican Michael Derman (Ward 1), Democrat Jordi Comas (Ward 2) and Democrat Debra Sulai (Ward 3) face no declared candidate.
Mifflinburg Borough Council incumbents Duane J. Zimmerman and Tod M. Steese face no declared candidates ($150 per month). Likewise, Lynda K. Frederick, Barbara L. Stamm, Barry Kuhns and Megan Shambach face no declared candidates for New Berlin Borough Council ($25 per month).
Among the school boards, Lewisburg Area School District voters may choose no more than five candidates from among Erin Jablonski, Virginia L. Zimmerman, Tera Unzicker-Fassero, Jordan W. Fetzer, Cory Heath and Mary Byerly Gajda.
Region 2 in the Mifflnburg Area School District has that district’s lone contested race. Voters may choose for no more than two candidates from among Andrew Landis, Francis A. Gillott and Dennis W. Keiser.
Milton Area School District voters in Union County’s White Deer Township may choose from no more than two from among Eric Moser, Tracy E. Bruno and Andrew W. Frederick.
Salary figures were excerpted from Voters Guides published by the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area. Candidates and terms were taken from the ballot posted on the official Union County website.
