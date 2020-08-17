WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society summer exhibit featuring 25 vintage motorcycles has been extended through Sunday, Sept. 27, at the museum, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
The exhibit, entitled “Harley-Davidson vs. Indian Wars”, includes a rare Cleveland bike, circa 1920, as well as the 1941 Indian, nicknamed the "Duesenberg of Motorcycles." A number of Harley-Davidsons, Triumphs, and Indians dating from 1937 to 2018 are featured. In addition, there is a display of kidney belts, H-D hats, artwork, posters and photographs to accompany the exhibit.
An exhibit catalogue featuring the bikes, an 18-month calendar for July 2020 through December 2021 and a limited edition poster have been produced and are available for sale. Thermal mugs, magnets and pins featuring some of the bikes in the exhibit are offered in the museum store.
A pin honoring the exhibit of motorcycles and the sport of Little League Baseball will soon be for sale, carrying on the tradition of Little League pin trading. All proceeds will benefit the museum.
The exhibit is supported by a grant awarded by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau Travel and Tourism grant.
The museum’s operational hours are: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, May through October.
For more information, visit www.tabermuseum.org.
