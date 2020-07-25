MILTON — A Milton man was killed, and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision which occurred at 9:12 p.m. Friday, July 24, along Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Keet Zimmerman, 46, was killed when Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said a 2002 Ford Focus he was driving northbound crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a vehicle of an unidentified year and make driven by Brian Dzvonyicsak, 55, of Milton.
Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Dzvonyicsak and a passenger in his vehicle, Travis Grant, 36, of Williamsport, were extricated from their vehicle by firefighters and transported to local hospitals for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
Police said Zimmerman was belted, while Dzvonyicsak and Grant were not. Troopers also noted that Zimmerman was driving while operating privilege was suspended or revoked.
According to online court records, Zimmerman had driving under the influence charges filed against him in January 2017 and again in November 2019. He was also cited in January 2020 for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
A release issued by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley said Zimmerman died of multiple blunt force trauma. Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob and Deputy Coroner Gabe DeMarco responded to the scene.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Route 405 between Old Route 45 and Houses Run Road was closed for four hours following the crash.
Firefighters from the William Cameron Engine Company and Milton, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital responded to the scene.
