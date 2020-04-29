LEWISBURG — Once the “yellow light” is on, and restrictions related to the coronavirus crisis begin to ease, there would be more people on Market Street.
So noted Steven Beattie, Lewisburg emergency management coordinator, at an online borough meeting Tuesday night. The topic was the COVID-19 crisis and the borough’s response to it.
Beattie said people may use outdoor seating for takeout food when indoor service is still not permitted. His concern was that sidewalks would not be clear enough for safe social distancing.
“I am going to be looking at the outdoor seating closely and seeing if that is something we need to temporarily regulate through this for the duration,” Beattie said. “Maybe just say, you know what, this summer, there is no outdoor seating on the sidewalks.”
Beattie said he’ll wait and see but has observed that there are areas on Market Street with barely 6 feet between a table and the curb. He also noted his intention to maintain a prohibition against gatherings of more than 10 people during “yellow light” conditions.
Beattie added that it was possible that a “green light” could be in effect two weeks after the “yellow” takes effect. However, he intimated either the state or the borough could pull things back depending on progress made in COVID-19 mitigation.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, told the meeting that discussion of reopening plans have been ongoing for some time.
“We have an idea of what facilities which should be open sooner rather than later,” Lowthert said. “We’re ready to go once we know that we are ‘yellow’ and after May 8.”
The plan for the borough would be a staged opening for the protection of the borough staff and residents. The borough brush pile was noted as a spot where borough personnel and residents often mix.
“We’ve been very good now up to this point with compartmentalizing our teams,” Lowthert said. “So we don’t have a cross-potential contamination of the COVID virus, we want to continue to keep some level of compartmentalization. The last thing we want to do is lose all 15 staff members to a quarantine due to the COVID virus.”
In-person contact between borough employees has been limited since the emergency began, meaning that some hours are limited and some work is done at home.
An extended curbside pickup should be considered rather than opening the brush pile. Lowthert said the downside would be that street cleaning parking restrictions would have to be put back into effect.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost and William Cameron Engine Company Chief Jaime Blount were also on the video call.
Blount advised council members and administrators that once the borough lifts the emergency, the fire company would no longer be eligible for federal aid. Blount said the aid covers 75% of certain medical supplies and some overtime costs.
Yost noted that any regulation regarding groups of more than 10 would have to have some “meat” to enforce.
Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership executive director, said the LDP was working to get hand-sanitizing stations placed in the downtown area and for businesses who wanted them.
The online meeting, though hacked by an unwelcome visitor, operated smoothly. Luis Medina, council president, led the Zoom gathering attended by council members Susan Yohn, Debra Sulai, Elijah Farrell and David Heayn. Other council members and guests may have attended but did not speak or attended via audio link only.
A work session scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will also be online.
