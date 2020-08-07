MILTON — “1945: The End of WWII; An Anniversary Commemoration” is now available through The Standard-Journal.
The newspaper’s fifth in a series of books detailing the stories of local and regional veterans, “1945: The End of WWII” delves deeper into the stories of those who were there during key battles and events covering the final year of the war, all the way up to August and the dropping of the atomic bomb.
The 40-page book features the stories of more than 15 local veterans who were in Europe as Nazy Germany fell, in the Pacific for battles at Iwo Jima, Okinawa and more, plus a fact sheet pertaining to World War II, a page dedicated to the flag raisers at Iwo Jima, and much more.
To obtain your copy for $10, simply call The Standard-Journal office at 570-742-9671 for additional information. While our office is currently closed to the public, we will open the door for customers who call ahead. For those who prefer, we can arrange for mailing of a copy as well.
For a limited time, we’re offering any — or all — of the other publications (Vietnam, Korea, WWII, Iraq/Afghanistan) for $5 with the purchase of “1945: The End of WWII.”
A portion of proceeds benefit the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council.
