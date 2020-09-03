SELINSGROVE — John J. “Ski” Sygielski., president and CEO of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, and Jonathan D. Green, president of Susquehanna University, signed an articulation agreement Sept. 3 that will offer guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University for HACC associate-degree graduates to pursue their bachelor’s degree.
Dave Ramsaran, provost and dean of the faculty at Susquehanna, also signed the agreement.
HACC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits: Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year status at Susquehanna upon completion of their Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degree; eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna of up to $31,000 per year based on their HACC grade point average at the time of application; and eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna per year if students are members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society.
HACC students who do not sign a letter of intent will still be eligible for an academic scholarship of up to $31,000 per year based on their HACC GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.