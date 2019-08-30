2019 NASCAR point standings
Monster Energy Cup
1. Kyle Busch, 932; 2. Joey Logano, 893; 3. Denny Hamlin, 855; 4. Martin Truex, 838; 5. Kevin Harvick, 830; 6. Brad Keselowski, 794; 7. Chase Elliott, 757; 8. Kurt Busch, 741; 9. Ryan Blaney, 686; 10. Alex Bowman, 675; 11. Kyle Larson, 665; 12. William Byron, 664; 13. Aric Almirola, 654; 14. Erik Jones, 646; 15. Ryan Newman, 603; 16. Daniel Suarez, 591.
Xfinity
1. Tyler Reddick, 1009; 2. Christopher Bell, 964; 3. Cole Custer, 874; 4. Justin Allgaier, 847; 5. Austin Cindric, 829; 6. Chase Briscoe, 787; 7. Noah Gragson, 771; 8. Michael Annett, 721; 9. Justin Haley, 707; 10. John Hunter Nemecheck, 666; 11. Brandon Jones, 633; 12. Ryan Sieg, 624.
Gander Outdoors Truck
1. Brett Moffitt, 2135; 2. Ross Chastain, 2113; 3. Stewart Friesen, 2091; 4. Matt Crafton, 2090; 5. Austin Hill, 2089; 6. Grant Enfinger, 2087; 7. Johnny Sauter, 2085; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 2073; 9. Ben Rhodes, 612; 10. Harrison Burton, 566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.