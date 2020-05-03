HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 49,267.
The department reported 26 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,444 in Pennsylvania.
There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative to date.
Locally, cases ticked up slightly in some counties, and not at all in others. Columbia County continues to have the most positive cases (291, 13 deaths) following by Northumberland (98), Lycoming (85, two deaths), Montour (50), Union (38) and Snyde (33).
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 9,122 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,194 cases among employees, for a total of 10,316 at 492 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 1,635 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,031 of our total cases are in health care workers.
Locally, Lycoming County has two facilities with cases, 26 positive cases among residents and five among staff. One death has been reported.
In Northumberland County, numbers did not change among nursing facilities. One facility has six cases among residents and two among staff.
A first case was reported in an unnamed Union County facility, and that case belongs to a staffer.
Columbia County has two facilities with 79 residents and 26 staffers positive. Seventeen have died.
The state has not released additional information on which facilities have been impacted by COVID-19.
