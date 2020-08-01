Editor's note: Over the next several weeks, Honoring Valley Veterans takes a look back at the stories of local veterans of the Korean War. A number of these veterans have since passed away. Last week, an overview of the war was featured.
Marine fought at Chosin
Bob Harbula, of West Mifflin, joined the Marines at age 17 and after some ceremonial detail, including at 8th and I in D.C., he found himself at Camp Pendleton preparing to depart for Korea. He was assigned to a machine gun squad George Company, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.
The unit was part of MacArthur’s Inchon landings in September 1950 and soon liberated Inchon and moved toward Seoul. Troops found themselves in house-to-house combat, something Harbula noted they weren’t prepared for. The Marines persevered.
“It was 3,000 of them against 200 of us,” he remembered. “We destroyed them… That was my introduction to combat. After that we thought we were world beaters. We had great sergeants, great leaders.”
MacArthur then wanted the Marines to invade the eastern side of North Korea in his push northward. Troops were to land at Port Wonan, which was swept for mines for 10 days, as the 8th Division (Army) pressed northward.
The Marines pushed into Chosin and the Americans were spread thin, with no real defensive line. MacArthur wanted to push troops all the way to the Yalu River, and North Korea’s border with China.
“How do you form a defensive line over 650 miles?” Harbula remembered. “We had gaps on our left flank. The closest unit to Chosin was 80 miles. The closest to our right was about 100 miles.”
Conditions Hungnam-Chigyong region were brutal. Temperatures plummeted to negative-20, negative-30 degrees and wind chills made things even worse for the Marines.
Hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops pushed the 8th south, as the Marines pressed north. Harbula noted the brutality with which North Korea treated its civilians, and enemy troops.
“We came upon trenches that were filled with women and children,” he said. “GIs had their hands tied behind their backs and bullet wounds to the head.”
Describing the Chosin Reservoir, Harbula said “It was like Lost World. Coming out of the coastal plains, you see this mountain and a road cut into the mountain. That led up to the plateau of Chosin. It was like a giant iceberg. I had really never seen anything like that.”
Marines fought at Chosin outnumbered 10-to-1, endured ambushes, artillery bombardments and more. As they wound through “Hell Fire Valley” many were picked off by snipers. George Company sustained heavy losses. After making it through the valley, the Marines were tasked with taking East Hill. It was so cold, Harbula remembered piling dead Chinese soldiers around his machine gun because the ground was so frozen, trenching tools were useless. The Marines held.
Waves of Chinese continued to attack the Marines.
“We were fighting so close with the Chinese, you could see their faces. You can’t wish that away.
“I didn’t expect to live. To be on line and your machine gun fails you… I pulled the trigger, and nothing. It was so cold any moisture would freeze it. That’s when I told the men to throw grenades. There was no way to hold the position without a machine gun. I had a pistol, two clips on my belt. I fired all 22 shots and didn’t miss too many.”
Hupp tasked with dangerous duty
Wilbert Hupp was assigned to the 1st Marine Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Able Company. An engineer, he was tasked, and trained, to find mines and booby traps.
“I was always out front taking out mines and blowing up things,” said Hupp. “If I could dismantle them, I would. If I couldn’t or thought it would put me or my men at risk, I’d run a trip wire to them, then find a place to hide and blow them up.”
Hupp was stationed in northern South Korea and was charged with maintaining roadways and securing safe passage for troops in the area. He also went on routine night patrols.
“Sometimes we’d run into North Koreans,” he said. “We go out beyond the front lines and you had to remember the password to get back. If you didn’t, they’d shoot you. I never forgot the password.”
The work was often tedious, and dangerous.
“I had to take a bayonet and search in front of a tank,” said Hupp. “It’s pretty stressful feeling for mines with that big gun above your head.”
Hupp remembered the troops made fun of the serious stuff to keep their sanity in combat zones.
