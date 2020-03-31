MILTON — With public schools in Pennsylvania switching to an online learning model for the foreseeable future, two superintendents in upper Northumberland County are expressing their concerns about the availability of high-speed internet access in Central Pennsylvania.
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan recently released a two-page statement highlighting her concerns with internet access.
"Connectivity is critical to the overall social and emotional wellness of our communities and it provides us with the ability to keep our economy moving forward," Keegan said. "Rural Pennsylvania are suffering from this lack of affordable and dependable high-speed internet."
Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack also noted the lack of high-speed internet access in the area.
"The lack of high-speed affordable internet access in our region certainly has been a challenge as we have implemented our distance learning plans," he said. "We have offered devices to all families, regardless of access to internet, and opened our networks to our community for students to utilize their devices to access their coursework and complete (the assignments) offline."
With many families in the region not having dependable, high-speed internet in their homes, Keegan said there are issues with students trying to be educated in their homes.
"Families that do have high-speed internet are now experiencing slowness and other issues from a result of so many people on the internet in their region," Keegan said. "This should serve as a call for greater bandwidth."
According to Keegan, the Milton Area School District has a 56% free and reduced lunch rate, and a "considerable percentage of families" that fall into the low- or middle-income ranges.
"These families cannot afford to purchase internet, let alone high-speed internet," she said. "Additionally, some families are left with no immediate income due to furloughs or suspensions."
Keegan also noted that a "lack of sufficient wireless coverage" makes it difficult to offer hot spots for students to access to complete their assignments while the school doors are closed.
"The Milton Area School District is doing its very best to further extend WiFi into its school parking lots by purchasing external access points," Keegan said. "Due to inadequate, inaccessible and unavailable internet resources, some families will have to leave their residences and travel to school parking lots or other public areas to obtain internet access for school and work."
While the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing, Keegan called for government officials to offer free internet access for all residents.
"Recognize geographic barriers and gabs in service availability," she said. "Come together and fix it. For once, prioritize rural Pennsylvania so we have equal access like everyone else in Pennsylvania."
While noting the issues with high-speed internet access, both superintendents also touched on the success and challenges their respective school districts have faced as distance learning has been implemented this week.
"Our first day of distance learning went as well as could have been expected," Hack said. "There were success and there were challenges. Technology worked great for many of our teachers while others experienced some technical difficulties, but worked through them."
He spoke with several teachers who said students were excited to be "back with their teachers."
"Teachers were equally as grateful to reconnect with their students," Hack said. "The first few days will undoubtedly be overwhelming as everyone establishes a new routine. However, we are confident that we are equipped to ensure that our students continue to be academically engaged and are successful for the duration of the school closure."
Students in the Milton Area School District reported some initial issues logging in for the start of classes on Monday. By noon, the district had sent out a message to parents noting that the technical issues were resolved.
In addition to virtual learning, online public meetings are also being planned in the Warrior Run School District.
"As of right now, all future board meetings, committee meetings and work sessions will be held virtually," Hack said. "Agendas and links will be shared with the public ahead of time to allow for participation... The meetings will be recorded for review at a later date."
