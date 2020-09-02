WILLIAMSPORT — In recognition Breast Cancer Awareness month in October, UPMC in the Susquehanna region will offer $55 mammograms to women with limited or no insurance coverage and no prior history of breast disease.
Screenings will be offered on a first come, first served basis, and appointments are necessary. Mammograms must be paid by cash or check.
Appointments can be made by calling one of three locations and mentioning $55 mammograms when scheduling.
Screening schedule:
• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro (570-723-0160).
• 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy (570-321-2545),
• 8 .a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 10 and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct 24 from 8 a.m. to noon, Breast Health Center, UPMC Williamsport, Divine Providence Campus, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport (570-326-8200).
Muncy and Williamsport mammograms are offered in collaboration with Susquehanna Imaging Associates.
