HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that there are 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 35,684.
The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to the death case counts. Fifty-eight new deaths are reported among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622.
Locally, cases increased very little. Positive cases for Northumberland County were up to 77, Lycoming 43, Montour 47, Snyder 31 and Union 30. Columbia County was up to 239. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
• Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
• 25% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
