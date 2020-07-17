HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health reported 1,032 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total since March to 99,478.
Local cases increased by 15. Confirmed cases increased by six in Northumberland County, four in Lycoming County, two in Montour County and one each in Union, Snyder and Columbia counties.
Allegheny is reporting an increase of 240 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 163 cases.
There are 6,992 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 19 new deaths reported.
No new local deaths were reported.
Confirmed cases by county:
Northumberland County, 327 cases (10 deaths)
Lycoming County, 240 cases (20 deaths)
Columbia County, 404 cases (35 deaths)
Union County, 97 cases (2 deaths)
Montour County, 75 cases (2 deaths)
Snyder County, 64 cases (2 deaths)
