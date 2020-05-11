MILTON — Prior to Milton's recycling center opening its doors for business at 7:30 a.m. Monday, 15 cars were lined up ready to utilize the center's services.
Borough Manger Jess Novinger said the line of traffic early on at the center was indicative of the brisk pace in which residents were depositing their recyclables at the center throughout the day.
The center had been closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Of the facilities two containers in which plastics can be discarded, Novinger said one was filled to capacity by noon. She noted the second container was also filling quickly.
With that in mind, Novinger said the borough may have to temporarily stop accepting plastics, as well as cardboard items, until those containers can be emptied by Lycoming County Resource Management Services (LCRMS).
"The landfill usually takes about a day or two, once we let them know to come and get them," Novinger said. "It all depends on how busy they are."
She recently announced the borough's recycling center would be able to reopen as LCRMS — where Milton's recycled material is distributed — announced plans to reopen.
Anyone using the center must wear a mask and follow proper social distancing.
Novinger on Monday lauded members of the public for following proper protocol throughout the morning.
"We do appreciate everyone following instructions," she said.
Novinger also praised employees of the Department of Public Works for their work directing the residents visiting the center on Monday.
"The guys did a good job directing traffic," she said.
Milton's center, located at 170 Race St., is open 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
