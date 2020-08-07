NEW BERLIN — A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning when a Ford truck crashed head-on into the motorcyle along Route 204 near Benfer Drive in Jackson Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Selinsgrove have not yet identified the victim.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. Aug. 6 along Route 204, east of Benfer Drive, near New Berlin.
A 2019 Ford F350 was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Harley-Davidson Sportster head-on. The driver of the motorcycle was killed.
An investigation is ongoing, and troopers said the driver of the Ford, who was not named, will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
