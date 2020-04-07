DOD contracting webcast to be offered
LEWISBURG — Starting this fall, contractors will be required to have a cybersecurity certification to obtain U.S. Department of Defense contracts.
A free webcast will show interested businesses how to obtain the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, through Zoom.
There is a limit of 100 registrants. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2xOlB96.
Scott Dawson, president of Core Business Solutions, will present the training. It is cosponsored by SEDA-Council of Governments’ (SEDA-COG) Procurement Technical Assistance Center.
For more information, contact Robert Brown at rbrown@seda-cog.org or 570-522-7224.
