HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Wednesday reported cases of COVID-19 increased by 908. An additional 94 deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 3,106.
Locally, cases increased little. Northumberland County saw four additional cases to 111, Lycoming four more to 90, Columbia four more to 302 and Union one more to 39. Snyder County remained at 33 and Montour at 50. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
There have been 204,495 negative cases.
At area nursing homes, no new deaths were reported and no additional facilities. Lycoming County has two facilities with COVID cases – 29 among residents, seven among staff, with three deaths. Northumberland has one facility with six residents and two staff, and Union has one facility with one staff member positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.