TURBOTVILLE — After-school programming will be available for nearly 60 students in the Warrior Run School District thanks to grant funding to be utilized within the district.
Theresa Bartholomew, the district’s director of Educational Programs, said the district will offer the Pathfinders program thanks to a federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant awarded to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
She noted that the program will be offered over a five-year period. The grant amount was not available as Bartholomew said it’s being administered by the CSIU and includes similar programming for students in the Midd-West, Central Columbia and Benton school districts.
Pathfinders, Bartholomew said, will be offered to students in grades four through 12.
“We will have up to 39 students at the middle school and up to 19 students at the high school,” she said.
“The grant includes a site coordinator that’s in the building from 1 to 6 p.m. every day,” Bartholomew continued. “They are not a Warrior Run employee. They are a CSIU employee.”
Two Warrior Run middle school teachers and one high school teacher will be hired by CSIU to assist with the program.
Pathfinders will be offered Monday through Thursday, starting Sept. 9. The program will run for 36 weeks.
At 3:06 p.m., Bartholomew said students will receive a snack, followed by 30 minutes of homework help. Activities will also include 30 minutes of physical fitness and 90 minutes of a science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) activity.
Students will receive a cold dinner from the Central PA Food Bank before being bussed home.
Bartholomew noted that students who may benefit from the program will be recommended for it by teachers and counselors.
“We know that not all Warrior Run families are able to provide as much support (to their children) as they might hope,” Bartholomew said. “They may be working second shift, working second jobs. It’s our hope this will provide a little extra support to families, to enrich and help them catch up so the students can be successful in school.”
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
