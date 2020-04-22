YORK — With the recommendation of Gov. Tom Wolf for all Pennsylvanians to wear a face covering, all passengers utilizing rabbittransit services must wear a mask, bandanna or scarf to cover their mouth and nose.
Since the announcement of needing to wear a mask, rabbittransit received several donations of cloth masks from outside community organizations, for riders in need of a face covering to help limit their exposure to COVID-19.
If you are a rider and are in need of a mask to assist in completing your transportation, call the Customer Service Care Center at 800-632-9063 or email info@rabbittransit.org.
