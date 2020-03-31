WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Memorial Park and Eighth Street Park will close, effective Wednesday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, the lobby of the borough building will be closed. The borough office will continue to be staffed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Anyone with payments to drop off to the borough can do so by placing them in a drop box at the borough building, or by sending the payments via U.S. mail.
In addition, tax collector Norman Eisley is only accepting payments through the mail. Those payments should be mailed to P.O. Box 32, Watsontown, PA 17777.
"Residents should also feel free to call us if they need assistance of any kind during the coronavirus pandemic," Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said. "The borough staff is here to help in any way we can as people try to navigate through these most unusual times."
