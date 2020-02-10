A pair of Vietnam veterans, both of whom saw combat and served not far from one another in South Vietnam, were awarded Quilts of Valor Saturday, first in Lewisburg, and then Milton, with family and friends in attendance.
Quilts were presented by Jim and Bonnie Fielder of Columbia County Quilts of Valor. The local organization has presented over 600 Quilts of Valor locally in a few short years.
Bill Geyer
Geyer, enlisted in the Navy when he was still 16 and saw various assignments over his initial years. He was stationed abooard the USS Leyte, USS Diamondhead and USS Vulcan.
In 1966, he was sent to Vietnam with the Naval Support Activity, Danang, based at Camp Tien Sha, I Corps, northern South Vietnam.
When he reenlisted, he wound up back in Vietnam and served with the “Brownwater Navy” aboard a PBR (river patrol boat) with Navy Division 515 in the Mekong Delta. Geyer saw fierce combat as a patrol boat captain, overseeing a pair of boats, and often interacting with civilians. Work was dangerous, as they typically provided support in areas prone to ambush, working with Seal Team One and the famed Seawolves.
Geyer and his crew completed 240 patrols in a year.
He earned the Bronze Star for action Sept. 26, 1970, while serving as a senior advisor during a river patrol. His mastery of guns proved invaluable. A nearby patrol came under attack, prompting Geyer to direct suppressive fire against 15 enemy troops, which ultimately led to a rout of the Viet Cong assault. Most of the assaulting force was killed, or captured.
He retired in 1974 as an E-6 gunner’s mate petty officer 1st class.
Geyer was awarded his Quilt of Valor during an emotional ceremony at American Legion Post 182, Lewisburg. His quilt was pieced and quilted in South Carolina, along with several for other members of his unit, and included the names of three members of his unit killed in action during the war — John Seery, James Greene and Billy Coker.
Barry Mabus
An Army veteran, Mabus was drafted at the age of 19.
He served with Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division, known as “The Old Reliables.” Stationed south of Saigon, his tour ran from 1966-67.
He was in country about four months before being wounded for the first time. Riding on an APC (armored personnel carrier), Mabus’ unit ran into an ambush when an RPG round exploded in front of the APC. Mabus was peppered with shrapnel. His face and head, arm and chest had taken shrapnel and a couple pieces found their way into a pocket Bible he carried, which was given to him by his mother prior to leaving for Vietnam.
He nearly lost his life that day, but was dragged to safety by a member of his platoon.
Mabus returned to duty and was assigned to the 60th Regiment of the 9th Infantry, still south of Saigon. The unit was part of a Mobile Riverine Force that patrolled the Mekong Delta.
His second Purple Heart came in night action, a firefight that ensued just as the men were preparing to take positions.
Mabus left Vietnam in May 1968, and later retired with 21 years of service, which included 19 years in the National Guard, where he served with the 3rd Battalion, 109th Infantry, 28th Division. He retired as a staff sergeant in 1993.
Mabus remains active in a number of veterans organizations, including the Honor Guard with American Legion Post 71, Milton, and Miltary Order of the Purple Heart.
His presentation was held at First Presbyterian Church, Milton, where the Rev. Dr. Stephen Shirk offered a prayer and said to Mabus, “Thank you for your dedication and valor.”
Quilts of Valor of Columbia County is part of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which has delivered quilts to over 240,000 veterans and is comprised over over 12,000 quilters nationwide.
“Quilts are awarded, not just given,” said Bonnie. “It’s not just any old blanket.”
Quilts bring “comfort and warmth” to veterans. Deb Park, who was on hand for the presentation, pieced Mabus’ blanket, which was quilted by Deb Windorf, of Erie.
