LEWISBURG — Tom Cahill and Bev Marsh Detwiler Montowski, soon to be wed, couldn’t exactly recall how they first met.
It was not from gaps of memory, but because it was 1950-51 at the United Evangelical Home Orphanage when their paths could have crossed. Much has happened since.
Each recently told of how they came to the residence for children whose home situations did not permit staying there. The orphanage was then part of what is now the RiverWoods Senior Living Community of Albright Care Services.
Few orphanage residents, they noted, were without both parents. Residency could last up to age 18, when the young person would be released to the care of a surviving parent or a suitable home.
“I was 3 years old,” said Montowski of when she arrived. “My brother and sister were 6 and 7. We came in 1944. My father had become ill. My mother couldn’t raise us, so she brought us here.”
Montowski’s family was from Pen Argyl.
Cahill came from the Johnstown area and was the oldest of five children. The Cahill parents separated when Tom was about age 6.
“We went to my grandfather, who was a pastor in the Evangelical Church at the time,” he said. “My grandad was in his mid-50s but was starting to have some health problems. The three oldest, myself and my two younger brothers, Billy and Mike came here to live in 1950.”
Montowski and Cahill spoke from the Gamber Building on the RiverWoods campus. The office used was once that of Hattie Gamber, orphanage matron.
Montowski, long-time alumni coordinator, joked that on her last visit an employee said, “She still walks the halls.” They both noted that Gamber was feared and respected, but mostly feared.
One reason the couple may not have actually had much to do with each other during their time at the home, Cahill recalled, was that strict separation of the sexes was observed.
“Boys and girls didn’t mingle or mix back in those days,” he said. “Half of the building was girls and half of the building was boys. (On) the playground there was a dividing line between the two. But you knew who other kids were.”
Cahill went to live with his mom and stepdad after she remarried. He then went to Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass. where he studied for the ministry.
“I did a total of 43 years in active ministry,” Cahill said. “About 38 years of these were pastoral ministry and four of those years I worked as administrative assistant to district superintendent.”
He married a woman who was also an ordained minister. They pastored together for a time before her death three-and-a-half years ago.
Cahill recalled many moves, including stops in Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, western and central Pennsylvania over a period of nine years. He then went as administrator to the Sun Valley Indian School in Holbrook, Ariz.
Montowski said her mom took her and her sister home when she was age 10 and her sister was 14.
“My sister contracted epilepsy, and there were 48 children here,” Montowski recalled. “They couldn’t take care of her. She had grand mal seizures (and) went to Jefferson Hospital. They said my mother would have to take both of us out, because of my sister’s epilepsy.”
Montowski said there wasn’t much which could medically be done about epilepsy at the time.
“Mom took us home to Sellersville,” she said. “Then I met my first husband at 17 just to get away. Were married for 54 years and I lost him to pancreatic cancer.”
Montowski was a dressmaker and bridal seamstress. Her first husband was a decorating contractor. Three years after her first husband’s death in 2012, Bev met Chester Montowski and they were married for less than three years before his sudden death.
Montowski and Cahill did meet and speak periodically in the time since the orphanage. But it was the passing of her second husband which got the couple, now both 78, to where they will soon both be newlyweds.
How their relationship grew and some other observations will be in an upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.