MIFFLINBURG — The annual 34.3 mile walk to honor firefighters, emergency responders and other victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks will step off in 2020 as it has four previous times.
The Fifth Annual 9-11 Memorial Walk will start at 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, ,in Hughesville and proceed south along Route 405 before turning west on Route 45 at the Lewisburg Bridge. From there, walkers will go through Lewisburg and to Mifflinburg via the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
Jarred Fry, Miffflinburg Hose Company captain, said there would be some changes to the walk in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of people going for the entire walk would be less as they abide by state Department of Health (DOH) guidelines.
“Before we had a couple of vans and there would be a bunch of people,” Fry said. “It is a little easier if we keep it in-house with people we are doing the whole thing with.”
Though walking spots have been filled, Fry said the objective was to keep it manageable this year rather than discouraging people from coming out for support. Shows of support as they pass through communities along Routes 405, 45 and the rail trail were encouraged.
“We’re just going to fly a little more under the radar, but still get it done,” Fry added. “It is a socially distance-friendly event.”
It was noted that roadways would be open this year and caution by motorists was advised.
Fry, age 12 in 2001, said he was a little young to understand the magnitude of the event at the time. But since then, the importance of that date has become clearer.
Fry said sponsors have been generous and offered support during difficult times for everyone. He said it was not necessary to knock on too many doors.
They’ll be asking for donations via Captain 306 at the hose company, with money raised going to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
