LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg-area physical therapy provider said an influx of patients was expected as people begin to reduce their shelter time.
Abby Fohringer, Phoenix Rehabilitation and Health Services patient care coordinator, said people may be prone to injury after being idle for a few months. Getting back to regular physical routines can bring on conditions which need attention.
She said injury risk applies not only to people who've been physically out of service due to COVID-19 or other illnesses but also "weekend warrior" athletes who have suddenly sprung from the couch.
Yet regular physicians may not be seeing people yet for treatment which may be elective.
"The golf courses are opening back up," Fohringer observed. "You take your first swing and haven't swung and pull something in your shoulder. Even if you can't get in to see your doctor you are able to come to therapy."
Fohringer cited availability of "direct access" and advised people to check with their insurance to see if they participate. It allows a person to attend therapy for 30 days without a prior doctor visit.
"Even if the doctors offices aren't seeing people right now or are limited," she added. "We can still help you."
Phoenix was ready, Fohringer noted, not only for new patients, but also new protocol which will be in place.
"We're doing trainings weekly," Fohringer said. "First it was how to use Telehealth. Right now they're training us on the post-COVID patients and the protocol for them."
Telehealth, an interactive video linking therapist and client, was available for anyone with second thoughts about going out. Fohringer said Telehealth has temporarily waived its copay requirement.
Chris Herbster, who instructs people in their routines remotely via Telehealth noted that all a person needs is a computer or a phone with a camera on it to use the service.
Fohringer noted that Phoenix, an essential service, has been open since the start of the coronavirus-related shutdown.
"People who were here as patients from the beginning are glad we stayed open," Fohringer said. "We've taking on a couple of people that had been at other places that decided to close their doors."
Clients from other practices were grateful to be able to continue their routines and improvement. Still, there's been a lull.
"We're not getting as many new people because the doctors are not doing the elective surgeries right now," Fohringer said. "There are different types of people we are targeting (for treatment). We are accepting spot-COVID patients, people who have had it and are weaker now."
Fohringer said they will comply with specific procedures in view of the pandemic as business picks back up.
Keyboard operators, musical instrument players, hair stylists and other professions subject to pain and issues with their hands may currently find it difficult to get to a doctor. Fohringer noted Phoenix is the only rehab in the Lewisburg area with a hand therapist on staff.
