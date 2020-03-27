MILTON — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has been granted a governmental waiver which will allow it to begin serving meals Monday through its Summer Food Service Program.
In accordance with the guidelines of the waiver, the YMCA will be providing five days of dinners and snacks at several locations in the Milton and Shikellamy school districts.
In Milton, families can the meal bags by driving to the YMCA Elm Street garage door from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. These times have been planned so that families who are picking up their breakfast and lunches at the Milton schools can then continue on to the YMCA and pickup an afternoon snack and dinner.
In the Shikellamy School District, distribution will take place Mondays at the Shikellamy Middle School in Northumberland, Wednesdays at the Sunbury City Skating Rink and Fridays at the Shikellamy High School in Sunbury. Distribution times will match the Shikellamy school district times of 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In addition, the YMCA will accept delivery requests at Food@gsvymca.org.
