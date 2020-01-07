LEWISBURG — Supervisors Matt Schumacher and Char Gray switched assignments Monday night at the East Buffalo Township reorganization meeting.
Schumacher returned to chair the board, while Gray was named vice chair.
Both are Republican.
Jim Knight, the Democrat elected to the board in November, attended the meeting which was followed by the regular monthly supervisors meeting. Township supervisors, elected to six-year terms, are paid $2,500 annually.
Knight resigned from the EBT Planning Commission since being elected. But after considering Steve Trimble for the unexpired term, the board deferred naming an appointee. It was noted that Trimble was not usually in the area early in the year and his name was withdrawn.
Gray suggested putting out a request for a representative with a farming background and noted the importance of preserving the town’s agricultrual land. Township Manager Stacey Kifolo said appointment should be made sooner rather than later. It runs through December 2022.
Appointees included Kifolo (township manager), Steve Mohr (roadmaster, pension advisory committee employee representative), Nate Fisher (assistant roadmaster), Jolene Helwig (treasurer and open records officer), Wayne Hoover (animal enforcement officer), Lawson Fetterman (emergency management coordinator), Jill Shambach (pension plan consultant, Susquehanna Community Bank), James Sanders (sewage enforcement officer), Kenneth Young (sewage enforcement officer alternate), Peter Matson (solicitor), Jack Malloy (vacancy board) and Martin Wilson (zoning board solicitor).
Union County Treasurer Dian Reigle, was named East Buffalo Township tax collector for the 2020 calendar year. Schumacher noted the township saved about $40,000 per year by doing so.
