LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently released an update on its operations.
By the end of June, the alternate care site that was established next to the Emergency Department in the event of a COVID-19 surge will be disassembled and removed.
If a surge of COVID-19 does occur, it will be utilized to redeploy the alternate care site.
The laboratory location in West Branch Medical Center will reopen to patients on Monday, June 29. Hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patients will need to have a hard copy of their laboratory orders with them to avoid delays in moving individuals through the waiting area.
Only one patient will be permitted to be in the actual lab area at any one time.
Additional physician and clinic practices are beginning operations as part of the phased reopening plan.
SUN Orthopaedics — Williamsport and SUN Orthopaedics — Elysburg opened June 15. Physical Therapy — Selinsgrove will open June 22.
