SELINSGROVE — Glen Retief, associate professor and co-chair of the Department of English and Creative Writing at Susquehanna University, has been awarded a Fulbright Scholar award to help develop a college bridging program in Mamelodi, South Africa.
Offered by the University of Pretoria, this program aims to leverage creative writing to build self-confidence and reading/study habits among educationally disadvantaged adults. As part of this award, Retief will also publish research on how creative writing teaching can more generally serve educational development.
Retief grew up in a South African game park during the apartheid era but emigrated to the U.S. in 1994. His memoir, "The Jack Bank," won a Lambda Literary Award and was selected as a Book of 2011 by the Africa Book Club.
Retief mostly teaches creative nonfiction classes at Susquehanna. He is also the program director for the Global Opportunities program Travel Writing in South Africa, which takes students to Retief’s native South Africa to visit a rural, Xhosa seaside village and a Cape Town Muslim community, to turn their experiences into travel essays.
Retief earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cape Town, his master’s in fine arts from the University of Miami and his doctorate from Florida State University.
