Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.